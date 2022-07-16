Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSX shares. StockNews.com lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $419.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.83%. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Further Reading

