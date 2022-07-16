Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of SunOpta worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 361,866 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $5,638,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $5,849,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Stock Up 1.6 %

SunOpta stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $983.09 million, a PE ratio of -180.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair bought 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,758.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $4,225,887.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,797.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

SunOpta Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.