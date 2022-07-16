Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$11.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.82.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTS. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance
TSE:CTS opened at C$5.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.40. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.85 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.90.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
