Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$11.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTS. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:CTS opened at C$5.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.40. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.85 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.90.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

