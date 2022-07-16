Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AZEK were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $16,594,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $6,369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AZEK by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 40,697 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

