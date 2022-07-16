Brokerages Set Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Price Target at $6.70

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $243.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.28. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.