Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $70.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

