Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $18.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.94.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Vonage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vonage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vonage by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vonage by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,586,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,648,000 after buying an additional 1,392,794 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,638,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 974,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 330,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Vonage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Vonage has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.