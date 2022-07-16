Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 500,000 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCI Industries Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:LCII opened at $121.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.40. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.22.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.