Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $317,000 Stock Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

