Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Price Performance

Verano stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Verano has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $18.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.