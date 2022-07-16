Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 676,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 463,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hostess Brands by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,916 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.