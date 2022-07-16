Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.64.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In other news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

TPZ opened at C$18.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$14.90 and a one year high of C$24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.20.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$81.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 364.00%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

