Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($15.03).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.06) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.51) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.06) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,154 ($13.73) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 934.80 ($11.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($14.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,088.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,084.82.

About Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

