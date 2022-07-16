AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives GBX 377 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 369 ($4.39).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($4.82) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.76) to GBX 300 ($3.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

LON AJB opened at GBX 281.60 ($3.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 447.40 ($5.32). The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,128.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 2.78 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 52,297 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £150,092.39 ($178,511.41). In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 52,297 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £150,092.39 ($178,511.41). Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 22,268 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.10), for a total value of £58,119.48 ($69,124.02). Insiders have bought a total of 52,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,062 in the last quarter.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

