MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

MRPRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($12.60) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.60 ($11.60) to €10.40 ($10.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Price Performance

OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $9.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.