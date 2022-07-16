Financial Analysis: Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) versus Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brixmor Property Group and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 1 5 7 0 2.46 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.04, indicating a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 25.39% 10.92% 3.57% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 127.22% 55.26% 19.38%

Risk & Volatility

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.15 billion 5.34 $270.19 million $0.98 20.97 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $84.19 million 8.50 $109.17 million $7.91 6.56

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 38 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Brixmor Property Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

