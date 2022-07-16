Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $172.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.69.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $178.71 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total value of $575,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,657,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $81,829.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,891 shares in the company, valued at $18,457,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total value of $575,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,657,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,285 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

