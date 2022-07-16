Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $52.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Intel Trading Up 2.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. Intel has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

