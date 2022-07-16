Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $32.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $20.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

