Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $116.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

