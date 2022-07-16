Analysts Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Target Price at $172.75

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.75.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.75) to GBX 146 ($1.74) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.14) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 59,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

