Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) PT at C$35.92

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.92.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.50 to C$34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Keyera Trading Up 2.1 %

Keyera stock opened at C$30.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$26.34 and a 12-month high of C$35.48.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 110.69%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

