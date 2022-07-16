Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ilika (LON:IKA)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($2.97) price objective on the stock.
Ilika Price Performance
IKA opened at GBX 43 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £67.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.68. Ilika has a twelve month low of GBX 42.03 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 203 ($2.41).
Ilika Company Profile
