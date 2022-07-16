Morgan Stanley Lowers Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $18.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMPL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Amplitude’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

