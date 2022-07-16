Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target Cut to GBX 120 by Analysts at Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.14) to GBX 120 ($1.43) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 150 ($1.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.32).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

LON JUP opened at GBX 140.30 ($1.67) on Wednesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.70 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294.20 ($3.50). The stock has a market cap of £775.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15.

Insider Activity

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,142.96).

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.