AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Raised to $24.00 at Truist Financial

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AHCO stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.43. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $28.75.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,733,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,784,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,256,130.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 410,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 38.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,576 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $378,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $5,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

