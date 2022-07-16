Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($7.73) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.15) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 645.60 ($7.68).

INF opened at GBX 538.80 ($6.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,776.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 540.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 563.11. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($7.47).

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

