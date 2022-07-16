Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $166.00 at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an average rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.49.

AAPL stock opened at $150.17 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

