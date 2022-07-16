Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance
AAWW stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.