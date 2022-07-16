Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

AAWW stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

