Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. Air T has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

