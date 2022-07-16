Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,545 ($30.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($34.31) to GBX 2,700 ($32.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 1,366.50 ($16.25) on Wednesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,266 ($15.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,493 ($29.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,422.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,646.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 57.30 ($0.68) per share. This represents a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

In other news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 7,121 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.33), for a total value of £109,734.61 ($130,512.14). Also, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,465 ($17.42) per share, with a total value of £146,500 ($174,238.82).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

