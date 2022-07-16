Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $375.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.13% from the company’s current price.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.57.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $254.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.41. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Align Technology by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

