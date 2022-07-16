Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Rises By 510.2%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,500 shares, a growth of 510.2% from the June 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 0.9 %

PED stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

In related news, Director Ivar Siem sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ivar Siem sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,092,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,007.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

