Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 363.9% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. Tsumura & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

