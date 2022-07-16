Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 363.9% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. Tsumura & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $31.08.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
