OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $144.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.17. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $191.50. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.56.
About OBIC Co.,Ltd.
OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.
