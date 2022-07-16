thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 345.2% in June

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,600 shares, a growth of 345.2% from the June 15th total of 422,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 361.8 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $5.14 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.99.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

