thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 345.2% in June

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,600 shares, a growth of 345.2% from the June 15th total of 422,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 361.8 days.
thyssenkrupp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $5.14 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.99.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter.
About thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on thyssenkrupp (TYEKF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.