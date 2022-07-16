Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Short Interest Update

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos Price Performance

OTCMKTS:URBDF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

Get Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos alerts:

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in the house development business in Mexico. It sells own and third-party housing projects, as well as land for real estate projects. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.