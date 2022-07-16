Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the June 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Up 7.7 %

OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

