Brokers Offer Predictions for Ares Management Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Ares Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,148,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

