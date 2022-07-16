Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Update

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a growth of 182.3% from the June 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.9 days.
Tokyu Fudosan Trading Down 10.2 %
TTUUF stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.
Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyu Fudosan (TTUUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.