Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Update

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a growth of 182.3% from the June 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.9 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Trading Down 10.2 %

TTUUF stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

