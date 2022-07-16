TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 499,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.
TerrAscend Stock Down 5.8 %
TRSSF stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
TerrAscend Company Profile
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
See Also
