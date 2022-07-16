Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVFD stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Save Foods has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.03.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 86.27% and a negative net margin of 1,169.39%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Save Foods during the first quarter worth $65,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Save Foods by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

