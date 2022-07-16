Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Save Foods Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of SVFD stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Save Foods has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.03.
Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 86.27% and a negative net margin of 1,169.39%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Save Foods
About Save Foods
Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.
