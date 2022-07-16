Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.60.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Price Performance

Cactus stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock worth $73,478,068 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.