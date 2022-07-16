Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $92.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $117.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.45.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Westlake has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $141.19.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

