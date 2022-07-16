Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $313.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $350.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.20.

Watsco Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE WSO opened at $253.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.83 and a 200-day moving average of $272.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

