StockNews.com Downgrades Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to Sell

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.

NYSE VOYA opened at $58.05 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,119,000 after purchasing an additional 435,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

