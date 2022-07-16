Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 2.1 %

VSTO stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,939.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 95,747 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.