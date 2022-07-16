Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

WBX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

Wallbox Stock Up 2.2 %

WBX stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,937,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

