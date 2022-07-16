Reviewing Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) & SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -5.38% 9.06% 4.55% SeqLL N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harvard Bioscience and SeqLL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SeqLL has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 230.18%. Given SeqLL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

72.8% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and SeqLL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $118.90 million 1.27 -$290,000.00 ($0.16) -22.81 SeqLL $210,000.00 51.44 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

Harvard Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats SeqLL on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments. It also engages in the development and manufacture of precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, which cover data acquisition systems with custom amplifier configurations for cellular analysis, micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and vitro-systems for extracellular recordings; and offers preclinical products. The company markets its products through sales organizations, websites, catalogs, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories, as well as to contract research organizations, academic labs, and government researchers. It primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, DSI, Ponemah, Buxco, Biochrom, BTX, and MCS brand names. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About SeqLL

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

