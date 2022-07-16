Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price at $73.71

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,599,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,599,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $114,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,403.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $1,157,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $2,292,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

